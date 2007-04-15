Donate your old PC for Earth Day

If you've got a spare old PC that you've been dying to get rid of and live anywhere close to London, then this Saturday is an excellent day to do a good deed.

IT recycling firm Maxitech.biz has teamed up with Hewlett-Packard (HP) to give London residents an opportunity to donate old computers, mobile phones and other IT equipment to help vulnerable children.

The donated equipment will be professionally refurbished. Some of it will be donated to children's charity NCH to raise money for local community initiatives, while other bits will be resold to UK-based organisations that are unable to afford brand-new computers. Equipment that can't be refurbished will be recycled.

To mark this year's international Earth Day, Londoners can drop off their unwanted computers, monitors, printers, mobile phones, digital cameras and scanners at Maxitech.biz's premises in Haringey, north London, at any time between 10am and 6pm this Saturday and Sunday, 21 and 22 April.

Peter Paduh, managing director at Maxitech.biz, said: "There are hundreds of thousands of old computers in London homes doing nothing, but just as many people in our local community and across the UK who cannot afford to buy this kind of equipment at full price. We'd like as many people as possible to bring their unwanted IT down to Maxitech so that it can be put to good use."

Dr Kirstie McIntyre, head of HP's IT recycling and reuse programmes, added: "We're really proud to be supporting Maxitech.biz in this initiative and hope that this will be the first of a series of events in the UK."

Anyone wishing to donate equipment on 21-22 April, should go to the parking area at Maxitech.biz Ltd, Unit A10, The Chocolate Factory, 5 Clarendon Road, London, N22 6XJ, between 10am and 6pm on 21-22 April.