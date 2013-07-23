Nokia Lumia 625 officially unveiled - massive screen for the budget market

Nokia has finally confirmed its big-screen blower for those that like to spend a little less on their handsets.

As we've seen in countless leaks over the past few weeks, the Nokia Lumia 625 is a phone designed for the lower end of the market, coming with a 4.7-inch screen.

However, while that display is large, it will only be available in a WVGA (800x640) resolution, which positively pales in comparison to the 1080p screens adorning the HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S4.

We've seen it in the flesh! Check out our hands on Nokia Lumia 625 review

The screen is an LCD option, compared to the OLED ClearBlack displays used on other Lumias, and has a resolution of 201ppi underneath the Gorilla Glass 2 protection.

Designed to bring 'affordable 4G' to the masses, the phone is also packing a dual-core 1.2GHz Snapdragon S4 chip, albeit with only 512MB of RAM, to offer a decent experience at a low cost for a Windows Phone 8 device. It will be coming with the Amber update, which enables the low-power Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity.

There's only 8GB of internal user memory, but continuing in the confusing style of Windows Phone handsets there's a microSD slot available for up to 64GB of storage of your own business. Hey, we're not going to pry.

Battery life is taken care of with the 2000mAh power pack on the rear; remember that Windows Phone 8 is much kinder on its juice than many other Android handsets, so should last as long as a unit running a 2500mAh battery.

However, that means it's going to be a little heavier in the pocket to allow for that larger battery pack, tipping the scales at nealry 160g for a phone that measures 133.25 x 72.25 x 9.15mm.

Clever little snapper

It's also coming with Nokia's Smart Camera technology from the outset - while it will only take seven shots in burst mode at 1MP level (compared to the 10 higher-res options on handsets such as the Lumia 925) but will come with all the features that app brings, such as action shots and object removal.

The camera in 'normal' mode will be a 5MP snapper with a front-facing VGA option for the horrid trend of self-portrait photography, plus the other lenses seen on Nokia phones, such as Cinemagraph and Panorama modes.

The Nokia Lumia 625 release date has been set for September this year, and in the UK will be coming on EE, Vodafone, O2, Phones4U and Carphone Warehouse, with a wide range of colours (orange, bright green, yellow, white and black) all set to debut together.

Plus you can also change the shells yourself, if you're so inclined.

And the price will be pretty competitive, as Nokia believes it will be offered for £200 or €220 before taxes, making it a real option in the middle of the market.