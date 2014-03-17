Moto X comes to Australia

Black or white? That's all the flavours we'll get at launch.

The Moto X will finally land Down Under later this month, but there's no word yet on if it'll come with all the customisations that Statesiders get.

A brainchild of Motorola and Google, the Moto X sports a 4.7-inch, 1280 x 720 display, as well as a 1.7GHz dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM and Android 4.2 Jelly Bean.

The phone will also have a 10MP rear camera and 2MP front snapper.

While in other parts of the world the Moto X will get either 16GB or 32GB of internal storage, Australia's Motorola site only lists the 16GB variety, but you do get 50GB of Google Drive storage on top of the standard 15GB of cloud storage that all Google account holders get.

Custom Moto?

Motorola Australia has said that the Moto X will be available from retailers sometime this month for $549 in either black or white.

In North America, using the Moto Maker website, customers are able to design their handsets with personalised messages, patterned or wooden panels on the back of the phone and coloured accents.

As the phone will so far only be available from retailers in Australia, it seems unlikely that Aussies will have the same opportunity for customisations.