LG announces Optimus L2 2 dual-SIM phone exclusive to Optus

LG has announced that the the dual-SIM Optimus L2 2 will be exclusive to Optus, but it will have its primary SIM slot locked Optus' network.

Part of its bottom end offerings along with the Optimus L7 2, Optimus L5 2 and Optimus L3 2, the Optimus L2 2 runs Android Jelly Bean, sports a 3.2-inch IPS display with a resolution of 240 x 320 and has a rear-facing 3.2-megapixel camera.

Though only $99, the Optimus-branded phone also features LG's QuickMemo app, found on other premium Optimus phones.

The phone is available through Optus now, and will also be available through Coles, Target, Kmart, Officeworks, Woolworths, Big W, Dick Smith, Australia Post, and Harvey Norman.

Dual-SIM locked

If you're thinking of buying this relatively cheap handset to take overseas to then add a local SIM card to combat international roaming costs, think again.

Optus has noted that the dual-SIM Optimus L2 2's primary SIM card slot will be locked to the Optus network, and the secondary SIM slot will be only compatible with the very slow 2G.

"Primary SIM slot is locked to the Optus network," the telco wrote on its site.

"Second SIM slot is 2G compatible only. To use this SIM slot, an Optus SIM must be in the primary SIM slot."

Optus has an $80 unlocking fee, though if you've been with Optus prepaid for 6 months, the fee is reduced to $25.