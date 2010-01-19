Kodak sues Apple and RIM

Kodak has said it plans to sue Apple and RIM, claiming that both the iPhone and Blackberry infringe Kodak patents in their picture previewing technology.

Kodak, who also filed two additional suits against Apple over digital camera and computer process patent infringement, has already filed a complaint with the International Trade Commission (ITC) on the issue, asking for undisclosed damages and for the companies to be barred from shipping the handsets.

It's only a month since an ITC judge ruled in Kodak's favour in a patent infringement suit over camera phones with phone maker Samsung.

No satisfactory agreement

Kodak says it's been in talks with both Apple and RIM, but has been unable to reach a satisfactory agreement.

"In light of that, we are taking this action to ensure that we protect the interests of our shareholders and the existing licensees of our technology," Laura Quatela, chief intellectual property officer at Kodak, told the BBC.

Kodak also won a case against Sun in 2004 over the company's Java programming technology. In that case, Sun eventually agreed to pay Kodak in order to license for the patents Kodak claimed Sun had infringed.

The suit adds to Apple's phone woes. Back in October, Nokia claimed Apple was infringing on 10 of its patents. After Apple countersued with a claim that Nokia had copied its technology, Nokia took further legal action and complained to the ITC.

Via the BBC