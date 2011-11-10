HTC to be pipped to quad-core phone crown?

Reports suggesting that the HTC Edge is set to be the first phone with a quad-core processor may be wide of the mark, as LG, Samsung and Motorola also seem to be vying for this accolade.

With the arrival of Nvidia's Tegra 3 chip this week phone enthusiasts are giddy with excitement over the thought of the chip powering next-gen smartphones.

And, in the blink of an eye, rumours that the first smartphone to brandish the chip would be the HTC Edge abounded.

Tegra 3's a crowd

But DigiTimes is reporting that a number of manufacturers have already added the chip to their line-up, although it did not specify which smartphones will come with Tegra 3 inside.

"Prior to HTC, players such as Samsung Electronics, LG and Motorola have already adopted the quad-core processor for smartphones, and Asustek will use the processor in its upcoming Transformer Prime tablet PC," explained the blog that seems to have the inside skinny on many a device's innards.

We already know that the Asus Eee Pad Transformer Prime tablet will come packing quad-core but it sounds as if we're in for a bevy of smartphones at Mobile World Congress 2012 which make use of Nvidia's chipset and some coming before the purported HTC Edge release date of April 2012.

From DigiTimes via Droid Life