Oppo A72 packs a huge battery and quad camera for under AU$300

With the budget smartphone market in Australia heating up thanks to new competitors like Realme, Oppo has announced a new addition to its affordable A-series line-up.

Priced at only AU$299, the new Oppo A72 offers premium looks and an impressive quad camera array on its rear, along with a very modern punch-hole selfie camera nestled in its 6.5-inch 1080p LTPS 'Neo-Display'.

Camera features

Boasting a 48MP AI-powered main camera, the Oppo A72 also sports an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with two additional 2MP portrait-style lenses. As for the device's selfie camera, you get a 16MP snapper with full access to Oppo's beautification technology.

Despite the handset's low price point, the A72's cameras are said to offer Oppo's 'Ultra Night Mode 2.0' for improved low-light photography, and the ability to record video at 120fps ultra slow-motion or 4K resolution.

More specs and availability

Sporting Android 10 right out of the box, Oppo A72 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 chipset, which is backed by 4GB of RAM. Additionally, users get 128GB of onboard storage (up to 256GB via microSD), dual 4G SIM slots and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Available in Aurora Purple (pictured) and Twilight Black colour options, Oppa A72 will be available to purchase via Optus from June 9, 2020.