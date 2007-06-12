Safari for Windows' massive memory footprint

In tests, Tech.co.uk has found that Apple's new Safari for Windows has a startling memory footprint. In our investigation , Safari chewed up a quite staggering 33MB of memory to render a single page.

That compares with 26MB for Firefox and just 20MB for Internet Explorer.

As part of an in-depth Tech.co.uk road test, we also found a number of rendering issues, ranging from occasional wonky or disappearing fonts to problems with javascript menus. Apple has also chosen not to support the back button for browsing, which we reckon is a bad decision for the Windows platform.

Read on for our impressions of Safari's load and page rendering times compared to the other main browser contenders.

The Safari 3 public beta is available for download now from Apple's website for users of OSX, Windows XP SP2 and Windows Vista.