NSW driver's licences are now available on your phone

Announced three years ago and officially put into motion back in May this year, followed by an unfortunate missed deadline in August, digital driver's licences are now officially available in NSW – though you may have trouble accessing yours right now.

Digital licence functionality began its rollout via the Service NSW app on Android and iOS this morning. In order to access your driver's licence on your phone, you'll first need to create a MyServiceNSW account, then enter your surname, license number and the number on the back of your physical licence.

However, many have so far experienced problems in the process of linking their licence to their MyServiceNSW account due to a high number of users clogging Service NSW's servers.

Still experiencing problems after hours of attempts. (Image credit: Future)

We tried numerous times over the last few hours to link our licences, only for the Service NSW app to either hang indefinitely in the 'checking your account' phase of the setup process, or receive a "we're a little busy" message.

It's worth noting that according to the Service NSW website, "It’s illegal to access your Digital Driver Licence when driving, including when stationary, unless you’re asked to do so by a police officer."

The digital licence is also an acceptable form of identification for entering pubs, clubs and other 18+ venues.