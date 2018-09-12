Nintendo Switch Online launches September 18 with one-week free trial

In the same breath that Nintendo announced the date for its rescheduled Nintendo Direct online product announcement, the firm let loose that its Nintendo Switch Online service will go live in North America on September 18 with a one-week free trial for players.

The news came as part of a simple update straight from Nintendo, tucked within the announcement of the new date and time for the next Nintendo Direct video release on YouTube. Otherwise, the announcement has no other information regarding details for the Nintendo Switch's new paid online gameplay service, particularly availability worldwide.

After the one-week trial, Nintendo Switch Online will cost players either $3.99/£3.49 monthly or $19.99/£17.99 annually.

Nintendo’s rescheduled Direct event is now on September 13 at 3pm PT (6pm ET or 11pm BST), but is said currently to be focused on “information about upcoming Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Switch titles.” Notice how the words ‘Nintendo Switch Online’ are nowhere to be found.

So, we now know nothing more about Nintendo Switch Online beyond that it will launch on September 18 in North America and come with a week-long free trial – the service launches in just six days. Here’s to hoping that this forthcoming Nintendo Direct has some crucial additional information.