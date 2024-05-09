Even Adobe Acrobat is getting an AI assistant now

Adobe has unveiled its latest GenAI functionality, and this time, it’s the Acrobat PDF tool that’s getting a handy makeover.

Acrobat AI Assistant for enterprise customers, available as an add-on subscription, is set to work with Reader and Acrobat across desktop, web and mobile platforms, and uses generative AI tools to improve how workers interact with lengthy files.

Speaking about how Adobe has become synonymous with PDF workflows, company SVP Abhigyan Modi said that the new AI tools will “redefine productivity.”

Modi added: “Acrobat AI Assistant dramatically reduces time spent reading and searching for information, enabling employees to develop insights faster and slash the time they spend creating content.”

Key highlights of Acrobat AI Assistant include an AI-powered conversational interface that works with other document types, including Microsoft Word and PowerPoint files, summary generation, and content consolidation.

Adobe’s AI will also create intelligent citations so that a system’s user can verify information sources, which the company says enhances credibility and transparency. This feature also addresses widespread concerns that GenAI can often be factually incorrect or show biases.

Evaluations from early adopters saw Acrobat AI Assistant return promising results, with users noting significant time savings.

Adobe envisions its new tool being widely used across various sectors and organization divisions, including sales teams, HR teams and R&D teams.

The company also noted its commitment to safe and responsible AI, adding that “no Adobe customer document content is used to train the LLM Acrobat AI Assistant leverages.” The assistant’s features must also pass through Adobe’s responsible AI Ethics governance process.

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant for enterprises is now available across Reader and Acrobat on desktop, web and mobile platforms in English only, with more languages set to follow “soon.”