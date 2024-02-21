Adobe Acrobat adds generative AI so you can talk to your PDF

Adobe has jumped about the generative AI bandwagon by rolling out its own AI Assistant across Acrobat and Reader.

The generative AI-powered conversational tool, currently in beta, is set to provide summaries, answer questions, and help with formatting information to share via email within the popular PDF apps.

Though most of us do our work from word processing apps, PDFs still play an important role in keeping documents secure. Adobe reckons there are three trillion PDFs in circulation worldwide, claiming that its latest update will bring generative AI to the masses.

Adobe AI Assistant across Reader and Acrobat

The new tool will be based on the same AI and ML models behind Acrobat Liquid Mode, an existing tool that tweaks PDF layouts for smaller screens.

Besides the usual summary creation, users of the new tool will also be able to benefit from intelligent citations designed to verify the source of the chatbot’s answers, as well as clickable links to help navigate to important information in long PDFs.

Adobe also promises not to store or use customer data for training purposes without consent, as standard.

The company says that this is just the start, and more features are set to arrive, including insights from multiple documents and types; editing, formatting and creation; and improved collaboration.

Abhigyan Modi, SVP for Document Cloud at Adobe, commented: “Generative AI offers the promise of more intelligent document experiences by transforming the information inside PDFs into actionable, knowledge and professional-looking content.”

The Acrobat Standard and Acrobat Pro subscriptions for individual and team customers will include the beta version for free for now, with English language versions leading the way and more languages slated to follow. Once generally available, Adobe will charge an undisclosed amount for AI Assistant as an add-on subscription.

TechRadar Pro has asked Adobe for more information about its plans for pricing, but the company did not immediately respond.