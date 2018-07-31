Nintendo Switch is about to outsell the GameCube in less than half the time

Nintendo has announced during a quarterly earnings call that its Nintendo Switch console has sold 19.67 million units as of June 30. That figure is likely already at or past the 20 million mark given the month that has passed since.

Even with these numbers, Nintendo is projecting to sell another 20 million consoles between April 2018 and March 2019, though it has sold just 1.88 million since April – nearly 10% of its goal. That said, Nintendo is setting itself up to clean house this holiday season, with games like Pokemon Let’s Go and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate landing just in time.

All this Switch craziness has contributed hugely to an 88.4% jump in revenue year-on-year for Nintendo to the tune of $275 million. On a related note, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold 10 million copies, joining Super Mario Odyssey in the honor.

A new seat in the pantheon

These new figures puts the Nintendo Switch on track to outsell the Nintendo GameCube’s 22 million units in its six-year lifespan in less than half the time. As for the Nintendo Wii U, the Switch outsold that console's 13.56 million units before the end of its first year.

While we’re unsure of exactly how many Xbox One console units Microsoft has sold, the latest estimates peg it at around 25 to 30 million units as of late 2016. This could very well put Nintendo Switch on the trajectory of outselling the Xbox One and becoming the second-most selling console of this generation… you know, not that we’re counting.

Via The Verge