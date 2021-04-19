New Fitbit Luxe is a sleek, smart fitness tracker that won't break the bank

Fitbit has unveiled a new slimline fitness tracker, the Fitbit Luxe, with a slim stainless steel case, AMOLED display and SpO2 sensor.

We got our first glimpse of the new fitness tracker a few days ago, when images of the Luxe leaked online. In terms of design, it's not dissimilar to the Fitbit Inspire 2 released last year, with a similar narrow display and smooth lines. Unlike the Inspire 2, however, the case of the Luxe is made from smart stainless steel rather than polymer, giving it a more premium look, and the tracker's body is thinner for a more comfortable fit.

Fitness trackers and sports watches have traditionally been quite utilitarian in design, but we're starting to see a growing number that are attractive as well as functional.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Earlier this year the slender Garmin Lily arrived on the scene, and just a few weeks ago Polar revealed the new Polar Ignite 2, which has both traditional silicone bands and ones studded with Swarovski crystals.

Now Fitbit is following the trend. The standard edition Luxe features a typical silicone band, but there's also a special edition with a soft gold colored link bracelet from jeweller Gorjana, and other metal, leather and woven bands are available too.

Fitness features

Like the Fitbit Versa 2, Versa 3 and Sense, the Fitbit Luxe will feature an AMOLED screen that should help improve battery life compared to the Inspire 2's PMOLED display. Fitbit says that the Luxe will keep running for around five days between charges.

In terms of fitness tracking, the Luxe will monitor your heart rate, breathing rate and and sleep – and unlike the Inspire 2, it has an SpO2 sensor that will be enabled with a forthcoming firmware update, along with skin temperature monitoring.

The device has over 20 workout modes, and Fitbit's Smart Track feature, which begins exercise tracking if you've forgotten to enable it manually.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

You can receive call, text and app notifications through the Luxe, but there's no on-board GPS, which is something of a disappointment – instead the Luxe piggybacks on your phone's GPS receiver to track runs, walks and bike rides. In our experience it's a system that works well, but means you can't leave your handset at home during training sessions.

The Fitbit Luxe will cost $149.95 / £129.99 / AU$199.95 for the standard edition, and $199.95 / £179.95 / AU$299.95 for the special edition with the soft cold colored Gorjana link bracelet. That puts it nicely in between the Fitbit Inspire 2 (which launched at $99.95 / £89.99 / AU$179.95) and the Versa 3 (which cost $329 / £299 / AU$499).

It's significantly cheaper than the Garmin Lily, which has a similar specification and launched earlier this year for $249.99 / £229.99 / AU$399.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

When you buy the Luxe, you'll also get a free six-month trial of Fitbit Premium, which gives you access to nutrition advice, instructor-led workouts, and the newly added meditation sessions from Deepak Chopra.

We'll be putting the Fitbit Luxe to the test soon to see how it compares to its rivals, so stick with TechRadar for more details.