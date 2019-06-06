Netflix is testing a new ‘Extras’ discovery feed that apes Instagram

In an effort to keep up with the kids, Netflix is currently testing a new 'Extras' feed in its app that offers Instagram-style content, the service confirmed via Variety.

The Extras feature, which replaces the app's current 'Coming Soon' tab, provides trailers, image galleries and stories based around Netflix Originals which subscribers can scroll through and share with their friends via WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram Stories and more.

Additionally, the Extras tab allows users to set reminders for upcoming movies and shows and also directly add content that's already available to their lists.

“We are testing a feed of video extras in our mobile app to help fans connect more deeply with the titles they love and discover new ones to watch," said a Netflix spokesperson, further stating that, "these tests typically vary in length of time and by region, and may not become permanent.”

At present, the Extras tab is only available to a small subset of users, however, if your Netflix app has recently been updated, you may already have access to the new feature.