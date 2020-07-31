Netflix is making a Splinter Cell anime series from the writer of John Wick

Following on from the success of its Castlevania and The Witcher adaptations, Netflix is dipping its toes in the video game well once again, teaming up with Ubisoft for an anime series based on Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, as reported by Variety.

Netflix's Splinter Cell series will be written and executive produced by Derek Kolstad, who is best known for writing all three of the John Wick films.

Kolstad has some prior experience adapting video games, having written the screenplay for the announced Just Cause movie. Additionally, Kolstad has also contributed to the upcoming Falcon and Winter Solder series from Disney Plus.

While each party has declined to comment on the deal, Variety's sources have revealed that the series has received a two-season, 16-episode order from Netflix upfront, suggesting the service has an abundance of faith in the project.

In the shadows

The Splinter Cell franchise follows Sam Fisher, an ex-Navy SEAL who undertakes stealth-based missions for the NSA and who is rarely-seen without his night vision goggles.

At present, it's unknown whether Netflix's Splinter Cell series will feature hand-drawn animation (like the aforementioned Castlevania) or computer generated animation (such as Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045).

In the meantime, let us quietly hope that actor Michael Ironside (Total Recall, Starship Troopers) returns to lend his gravelly voice to Splinter Cell's lead character once again.