Nest may release a cheaper smart thermostat by next year

Nest is working on a less expensive edition of its famous learning thermostat as well as shiny new products designed to keep your home secure, or so says a new report.

A source "familiar with the matter" detailed Nest's device development plans to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. The most eye-catching revelation centers on the cheaper thermostat; Nest is apparently looking to introduce a version of its smart 'stat that costs less than $200 (about £165, AU$265).

This would be a markdown from the model you can buy right now for $249/£249. While the cheaper version would still tap into your usage patterns to change temperature throughout the day, the report says the new thermostat won't feature as premium parts.

The new thermostat could release by next year, Bloomberg's source said, and Nest is also reportedly working on remote thermostat sensors that allow users to adjust climate room-by-room rather than a whole house at once.

New security measures

While Nest, founded by Tony Fadell, father of the iPod, came out the gate blazing, its flame has since died down due in no small part to a lack of new product offerings.

An acquisition by Google didn't reignite its lost spark, though now that Fadell is out, the company has moved under Google parent company Alphabet and the device engine is apparently turning again, Nest could be in for a resurgence.

Other products that may give Nest a boost alongside the cheaper smart thermostat fall in the home security solution category. These include an end-to-end alarm system, an fresh take on Nest's indoor security camera and a new doorbell that rings in the digital age.

The video-equipped doorbell system could be here by next year, while the alarm and indoor camera might go on sale in 2017.