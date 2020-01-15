NBN Co to disconnect 63,000 phone and internet lines in switch to new network

As the NBN rollout continues, changes to the existing infrastructure are inevitable, and the latest of such alterations sees NBN Co begin the disconnection of 63,190 landline services – both phone and internet – in Sydney.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, the removal of existing legacy connections will be commencing Friday 17th as they're progressively replaced with NBN connections as part of the rollout.

NBN Co is warning residential and business customers to contact their provider immediately if they are yet to switch to NBN and live in the affected areas (listed below).

Bayside: Eastlakes, Mascot, Roseberry, Wolli Creek

Eastlakes, Mascot, Roseberry, Wolli Creek Burwood: Burwood

Burwood Camden: Camden, Elderslie, Ellis Lane, Grasmere, Harrington Park, Mount Hunter, Narellan, Narellan Valley

Camden, Elderslie, Ellis Lane, Grasmere, Harrington Park, Mount Hunter, Narellan, Narellan Valley Canterbury: Campsie, Canterbury, Earlwood, Marrickville

Campsie, Canterbury, Earlwood, Marrickville Parramatta/Ryde: Constitution Hill, Epping, Epping North, Wentworthville

Constitution Hill, Epping, Epping North, Wentworthville City of Sydney: Beaconsfield, Elizabeth Bay, Haymarket, Potts Point, Pyrmont, Rosebery, Sydney, The Rocks, Woolloomooloo

Beaconsfield, Elizabeth Bay, Haymarket, Potts Point, Pyrmont, Rosebery, Sydney, The Rocks, Woolloomooloo Inner West: Ashfield, Croydon, Earlwood, Marrickville, Tempe

Ashfield, Croydon, Earlwood, Marrickville, Tempe Liverpool: Bardia, Glenfield, Mount Pritchard, Warwick Farm

Bardia, Glenfield, Mount Pritchard, Warwick Farm Mosman: Mosman

Mosman North Sydney: Kurraba Point, Neutral Bay

Kurraba Point, Neutral Bay Northern Beaches: Balgowlah, Brookvale, Mona Vale, North Curl Curl, North Manly, Seaforth

Balgowlah, Brookvale, Mona Vale, North Curl Curl, North Manly, Seaforth Randwick: Kensington, Kingsford

Kensington, Kingsford Sutherland Shire: Caringbah, Engadine, Miranda

Caringbah, Engadine, Miranda Hornsby: Cheltenham, Normanhurst, Waitara

Cheltenham, Normanhurst, Waitara Hills Shire: Castle Hill

Castle Hill Waverley: Bondi, Bondi Junction, Bronte, Tamarama, Waverley

Bondi, Bondi Junction, Bronte, Tamarama, Waverley Willoughby: Artarmon, Greenwich, Naremburn, St Leonards

Artarmon, Greenwich, Naremburn, St Leonards Woollahra: Bellevue Hill, Edgecliff, Darling Point, Paddington, Woollahra

Customers who rely on these landline connections for medical emergency call buttons or alarm systems are also urged to register these services with the NBN to avoid them being disconnected.

For some residents, it’s very possible that their existing connection will be cut off before their new NBN service can be activated, leaving residents and businesses without an internet or phone connection. Again, please call your current network provider to determine the best outcome for your current circumstance.

NBN Co is also warning all residents to watch for potential scams that demand money on behalf of the company. NBN Co will never directly ask for any payments from individuals as they are a wholesale company and deal directly with service providers such as Telstra, Optus, etc.