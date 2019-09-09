Moto G8 could be the first Moto phone with a pop-up selfie camera

Following the quad-lens Motorola One Zoom and the action cam on the Motorola One Action, there might soon be another first for the brand in terms of cameras, with its first pop-up camera having just been leaked.
An image shared by XDA Developers shows an unnamed Motorola phone with a single-lens camera popping out at the top-right, while another shot shows there’s no top bezel, notch or punch-hole.
Based on the home screen this phone seems to run Motorola’s standard take on Android, rather than Android One, but beyond that we can’t tell much else about the handset.
Exclusive: This is Motorola's First Smartphone with a Pop-Up Camera https://t.co/NxspRLH35G pic.twitter.com/xpTcMsreEGSeptember 5, 2019
Assuming the images are genuine, there are two obvious candidates for what this phone could be. One is the Moto G8 or Moto G8 Plus, a pair of phones that we aren’t expecting to see until early 2020.
The other is an all-new entry in the Motorola One range that's not currently on anyone's radar. Given that this handset is seemingly not running Android One that’s less likely, but not impossible – the US version of the Motorola One Zoom, for example, doesn’t use Android One. As a new entry in the Motorola One range it could also turn up at any time.
We would of course take the claim that this phone exists at all with a pinch of salt, although this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a Motorola phone with no bezel, notch or punch-hole leaked, so there’s a high chance it’s real. We’ll update you as soon as we hear more.
Via TechAdvisor