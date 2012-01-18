New Blackberry Playbook tablets incoming?

RIM is looking to turn round the fortunes of its Blackberry Playbook in 2012, with reports suggesting not one, but two, tablets are on the cards.

It's no secret that the Playbook experienced a torrid time last year and really dented RIM's reputation in the market.

Rumblings from inside RIM, via N4BB, say that a 7-inch entry level tablet will be released alongside a 10-inch premium model.

Fingers crossed in hope of avoiding a 'slating'

The 7-inch version will mirror the original Playbook in terms of general specs, but we should see Playbook OS 2.0 (and Android Market compatibility?), to bring it inline with Ice Cream Sandwich (ICS) and iOS 5.

We can expect smarter specs from the new 10-inch version, rumoured to support 4G LTE (although that's a fat lot of good to us in the UK); however other details are thin on the ground.

The larger version is not due for release until December, with RIM keeping its punters hanging on. This could turn at to be a bum move, with the iPad 3 and other rivals due for release this year, possibly blowing the new Playbooks out of the water before they even set sail.