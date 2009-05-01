Acer Aspire One 751 'netbook' gets UK pricing

Acer Aspire One 751 - one of the biggest netbooks released

At an event in London this week, Acer revealed its 2009 series of laptops. Although the range was shown off in New York earlier in April, UK pricing has been unavailable. Until now.

The most talked-about machine on show was the company's latest 'netbook' – the Acer Aspire 751.

Why the single quotes over 'netbook'? Well, as it boasts an 11.6-inch screen, some have argued that the 751 is out of netbook territory, but Acer assures us that, regardless of screen size, it sees netbooks as "computers you use for content consumption and not creation".

With its Intel Atom processor, the 751 is firmly in content consumption territory.

Big battery

The 11.6-inch Aspire One comes with a 160GB internal hard drive and a multi-in-one card reader.

The computer is just one-inch thick, has a full keyboard and a multi-track keypad, so you can pinch and zoom to your heart's content.

Impressively, the netbook boasts battery life of up to an unprecedented nine hours. The only caveat with this is that you will have to purchase a six-cell battery to get these sort of times. Without the six-cell battery, it's around five hours.

The 751 comes with Windows XP Home only, is priced from £349, and will be out mid-May.