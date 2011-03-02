Steve Jobs speaks out on the iPad 2

Steve Jobs surprised the world by turning up to unveil the new iPad 2 - so we've brought you all the CEO's thoughts from the Apple event.

So, here is Steve Jobs in his own words explaining what he thinks of the iPad 2...

"Most other tablets aren't even catching up with first iPad, but we're not resting on our laurels - so we're bringing you the iPad 2.

"It's not a tweaked design - it's completely new. It's packing an A5 chip, with dual core processors, two lightning fast CPUs, and we've really gone all out on the graphics performance, delivering a nine times improvement.

"We also think we'll be the first dual-core tablet to ship in volume."

Google jibe

Despite talking up the power of the new iPad 2, Jobs still felt the need to point out Apple's superiority in this area:

"We have 55,000 apps tuned for the iPad; compare that to our competitors, who at most have 100 apps at launch, and I think we're being a little generous there.

"All of this stuff, built in, yet it's dramatically thinner, a third thinner in fact, down to 8.4mm thick.

"For those that have iPhone 4, the new iPad 2 is thinner than that. It's incredibly thin, feels totally different - especially when you consider that all the other tablets that are coming out are mostly thicker than the original iPad.

"With all this new technology onboard, surely something's got to give. But we're managed to maintain our legendary iPad battery life, giving 10 hours of battery.

"A lot of [our other tablet competitors] are coming out with substantially lower battery life, but the iPad 2 has been tried and tested and every reviewer has confirmed the 10-hour life."

The year of the iPad 2

Jobs was keen to evangelise the 'magic' of this new tablet (no shock there) but was surprisingly humble when outlining how Apple sees itself steering through the burgeoning tablet battlefield:

"This is worth repeating. It's in Apple's DNA that technology is not enough. It's tech married with the liberal arts and the humanities.

"Nowhere is that more true than in the post-PC products. Our competitors are looking at this like it's the next PC market. That is not the right approach to this. These are post-PC devices that need to be easier to use than a PC, more intuitive.

"The hardware and software need to intertwine more than they do on a PC. We think we're on the right path with this.

"We've got the organisation to build these types of products, and we stand a great chance of being competitive in this market.

"And thank you very much to our fans out there, who make it possible to work our tails off making great products for us."

"It's an amazing product; faster, lighter, thinner, comes with cameras and gyroscope, the new iOS 4.3 with built-in Facetime and Photobooth, and iMovie and Garageband for only $4.99 each in the App Store.

"It has the same 10 hours battery life, same prices, starting at $499, will be offered in black and white, we've got smart covers - overall, we think 2011 is the year of iPad 2."