Samsung Series 7 Gamer notebook offers 3D and specs

Samsung has unleashed a new gaming notebook, the Series 7 Gamer, for all your 3D gaming needs.

As well as the 17.3-inch 3D Full HD display, the game-friendly notebook comes with a quad-core Intel Core i7 processor and AMD Radeon HD graphics card with 2GB of GDDR5 graphic memory.

The 8GB ExpressCache system offers what Samsung describes as "incredible gaming speeds".

Other features include a 2MP webcam, virtual 3D surround sound thanks to Dolby Home Theater v4 and a Blu-ray drive.

The Series 7 Gamer will ship with Windows 7 Home Premium and a pair of active shutter 3D specs, plus ports galore – VGA, HDMI, DisplayPort, headphone and microphone inputs, two USB 3.0 slots and two USB 2.0s for good measure.

The notebook is not just for gaming, though; Samsung has seen fit to offer a number of preset modes, including Gaming mode, Balanced mode for every day use, Library mode for quiet times and Green mode to eke maximum battery life from the laptop.

Modus operandi

You'll be able to switch modes using the inventively named Mode Dial.

"With the Series 7 Gamer we have delivered a notebook that can compete with a desktop PC, and that sets the benchmark for gaming notebooks," said Damian Cusick, General Manager, Computing, Samsung UK and Ireland.

"The Series 7 is packed with features that specifically meet the demands of serious gamers, and with its four optimisation modes, can deliver optimum performance for a wide variety of different activities, at the turn of a dial."

Boy, Samsung really is pleased with that dial. If you like the sound of the Samsung Series 7 Gamer notebook, you'll be overjoyed to hear that it is available from today with a UK price of £1,499.