Razer Blade and Blade Pro gaming laptops land in Australia

The Razer Blade and Blade Pro gaming laptops are finally making their way to Aussie shores from October 18.

Razer is calling it's 17-inch Blade Pro machine the "most portable 17-inch gaming laptop in its class", and for a very good reason as it comes in at just 2.2cm and 2.95kg.

The Pro also runs Intel's upcoming 4th gen Core processor, Haswell, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 765M GPU, with an SSD that boots up to four-times faster than traditional 5400-RPM hard drives, making it a powerful beast in a small frame.

Sporting a 17-inch 1920x1080p display at Full HD, Razer has also boosted the Pro's power to a 74 watt hour battery.

Another Blade

The Pro's more svelte brother also sports Intel's 4th gen CPU, the same Nvidia GPU and SSD options.

But the Blade does this in a smaller body that weighs just under 1.8kg, sporting an LED 14-inch display at 1600 x 900 resolution.

Both the Blade and Blade Pro will also have the latest Windows OS, Bluetooth 4, HDMI and USB 3.0 ports.

Both machines will come in three flavours, with JB Hi-Fi to carry just the 256GB SSD varieties, and Razerzone.com to carry 128, 256, 512GB SSD variants.

The Razor Blade Pro has a starting price of $3399, while the 14-inch Blade has a starting price of $2699.