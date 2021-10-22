Live
GameStop PS5 restock live blog: time, Twitter tracker, store locations and crowds
We're reporting live on the GameStop PS5 restock in-store event from all over the United States – and we have exclusive details.
By Matt Swider
Exclusive details: We're reporting on the GameStop PS5 restock today, October 22, and we know a lot more information about this rare in-store restock event.
Follow our PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider – follow and turn on notifications for live in-stock alerts – because there's so much information, in fact, we've chosen to do a GameStop PS5 restock live blog. We have a lot of PS5 news to cover.
What time will it restock today? Which GameStop store locations? How many PS5 consoles are in stock? What are the games in the bundle? And what are the crowd sizes like? Is it worth lining up?
When will PS5 restock?
Follow S5 restock tracker Matt Swider – follow and turn on notifications – you'll get alerts when PS5 is in stock at all US stores: Target, Best Buy, Walmart and, of course, GameStop.
Have questions? Drop Matt Swider a line on Twitter
Our GameStop PS5 restock live blog starts with good news: you have an excellent chance to get the Sony console today – if you live in one of these seven cities in the US.
Let's start the GameStop PS5 restock live blog (latest entries are at the top)
We've seen zero people in line overnight at some GameStop stores, and 60 PS5 Disc consoles available at the locations we've checked.
Our live news reporting includes the restock times, every store location (TechRadar is the listing all 290 stores with the correct addresses), what's in the PS5 bundles at Gamestop, and how the crowd sizes are looking throughout the United States.
GameStop PS5 restocks in-store events remain rare
The last time there was an in-store PS5 restock event in the US, it was at GameStop nearly one month ago. These in-person events are rare; and most times PS5 is for sale online. There have been three PS5 restock in-store events so far in 2021 for PS5 – besides the two at GameStop in the last 23 days ago, Best Buy also had a restock on September 23.
We interviewed people who waited in GameStop's line for nearly three days to be first in line to get the console. On the tail end of the line – which consisted to 43 new PS5 owners (that's how much inventory there was at that store and most locations – were people who showed up just 30 minutes before opening. That's better for your sleep patterns, but awful risky.
We're back reporting live from the second GameStop restock event.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.