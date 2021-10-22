GameStop PS5 restock live blog: time, Twitter tracker, store locations and crowds

Exclusive details: We're reporting on the GameStop PS5 restock today, October 22, and we know a lot more information about this rare in-store restock event.

Follow our PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider – follow and turn on notifications for live in-stock alerts – because there's so much information, in fact, we've chosen to do a GameStop PS5 restock live blog. We have a lot of PS5 news to cover.

What time will it restock today? Which GameStop store locations? How many PS5 consoles are in stock? What are the games in the bundle? And what are the crowd sizes like? Is it worth lining up?

Our GameStop PS5 restock live blog starts with good news: you have an excellent chance to get the Sony console today – if you live in one of these seven cities in the US.

Let's start the GameStop PS5 restock live blog (latest entries are at the top)

We've seen zero people in line overnight at some GameStop stores, and 60 PS5 Disc consoles available at the locations we've checked.

Our live news reporting includes the restock times, every store location (TechRadar is the listing all 290 stores with the correct addresses), what's in the PS5 bundles at Gamestop, and how the crowd sizes are looking throughout the United States.