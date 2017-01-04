LG's flagship OLED is going to be as thin as your wallpaper

Just when you think TVs can’t get any slimmer, LG releases a new flagship OLED that changes the definition of the word thin. LG’s latest set is called the W7 OLED and it’s going to be the South Korean manufacturer’s flagship OLED screen in 2017.

The TV, which was just announced today at CES 2017, will offer four types of HDR (HDR10, Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log Gamma and a new technology called Advanced HDR from Technicolor) and will ship with a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

Besides offering object-based surround sound, the soundbar will also act as connection center for the TV with four HDMI ports, an antenna-in jack and optical audio opt port.

Cutting edge and paper thin

Like OLED TVs of yesteryears, the W7 will offer near unlimited contrast ratio and will pridefully wear the UHD Alliance’s Premium Seal, which indicates that the OLED TV meets all of the required standards set out by the committee including a 10-bit panel and a 500-nit peak brightness level.

The W7 will be the slimmest model of OLED screen LG produces in 2017, but it won’t be the only one – you can also expect to see G7, E7, B7 and C7 models as well.

While the B7 and C7 holds the new spot as the entry-level OLED replacing last year’s B6 and C6, the E7 and G7 will ship with integrated soundbars and stands while the W7 hangs triumphantly at the top of the line-up and ships without a stand.

Like Samsung told us the night prior about its new Q9 QLED TV , LG says it will be easy to mount its latest flagship set and can be done without the help of an installer thanks to magnetic brackets – helping it sit flush against the wall.

Beyond TVs, LG is also offering its first-ever Ultra HD HDR Blu-ray disc player this year – finally joining Samsung and Panasonic.

The W7 OLED is available in 65 and 77-inch versions and will ship later this year, likely close to when LG plans on shipping out its new series of Super UHD TVs that it announced earlier in the week.