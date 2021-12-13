Keanu Reeves hasn’t played Cyberpunk 2077, actually…

Audio player loading…

Keanu Reeves hasn’t played Cyberpunk 2077 – even though he starred in it.

That’s the revelation that’s come from an interview with The Verge, with the actor revealing he just doesn't really play video games. Speaking while on the press tour for his latest movie, The Matrix: Resurrection, the star said he’s “seen demonstrations” of Cyberpunk 2077, but hadn’t sat down to play the troubled RPG himself.

That’s despite Reeves playing a pivotal role in the game. Reeves gave his likeness and voiceover skills to the portrayal of Johnny Silverhand, the anarchic rocker in the futuristic sci-fi game whose AI ghost finds itself living in the player character’s head.

Reeves’s involvement was a huge part of the marketing of the game too, including a charmingly infamous appearance at the E3 games conference.

CD Projekt said

Reeves’s statement contradicts what Cyberpunk 2077 developers CD Projekt Red said last December however. CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński has said that Reeves “loves” playing Cyberpunk 2077, despite it now appearing that Reeves hadn’t really played much of it – if any – at all.

Despite the cold reception to the final product, it’s hard to imagine anything too nefarious was going on here. It’s more likely a bit of miscommunication – Reeves probably did love what he had seen (we all did pre-release, right?) and that opinion became a bit scrambled by the time it reached the CEO, who was under the impression that Reeves was actively playing the game.

But it’s amusing, if not surprising, to find someone as heavily involved in the project as Reeves to have had so little actual playtime with the final product – and whether or not its initially-shoddy launch shape would have colored his opinion of the project any differently.

But that’s not to say Reeves hasn’t been keeping up with some of the more… fruity stories surrounding Cyberpunk 2077. When asked about his opinion of the mod that allows players to have sex with Johnny Silverhand in the game, he gave the humorous add-on his blessing.

Perhaps Keanu will jump on board with the game itself when those long-delayed Xbox Series X and PS5 next-gen Cyberpunk 2077 versions are finally released?