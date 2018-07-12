Is Microsoft busy working on a super-secure ‘next-generation’ operating system?

According to a press release from Synaptics, concerning new biometric PC security measures, Microsoft is developing a ‘next-generation operating system’ of some kind with a focus on security.

The announcement came in a statement about Synaptics working in conjunction with AMD on a project to deliver a “new industry benchmark in highly-secure biometric fingerprint authentication”.

The security system will be for “enterprise/commercial and consumer notebook PCs based on next-generation AMD Ryzen Mobile platform and Microsoft’s next-generation operating system”.

It’s that last snippet which is of interest here, and further on in the press release, Synaptics mentions that Microsoft has a “forthcoming biometric security OS including Windows Hello”.

No further clues are given as to exactly what this operating system might be, so it’s pretty much guesswork when it comes to discerning precisely what this announcement is pointing to on the Microsoft front.

Security spin

It could potentially be a new spin on Windows 10 which focuses on locking security down further, perhaps, which would likely be aimed at businesses wanting to protect their sensitive data.

Windows Central, which spotted this development, theorizes that it could be referring to Microsoft’s rumored project, which is aiming to build a modular operating system (referred to as Polaris). That would make sense in terms of being able to really streamline the OS to focus on security, of course, but as mentioned, this is all guesswork at this point.

As for Synaptics’ biometric security system itself, it utilizes FS7600 Match-in-Sensor technology which apparently boasts an in-sensor microprocessor that performs security functions inside the SoC, providing bolstered security because it’s isolated from the host operating system.

When combined with this apparent new OS from Microsoft and AMD’s next-gen Ryzen offerings, we’re looking at some truly tough security, Synaptics promises.