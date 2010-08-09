WIN! Virgin Media 50Mbps broadband for a year

Virgin Media has teamed up with TechRadar to offer one lucky reader its ultrafast 50Mbps service, completely free for a year.

The recent Ofcom reports showed the gulf between Virgin Media's broadband offering and that of its competitors, with the might of a fibre optic infrastructure becoming increasingly obvious and delivering true next generation performance.

And to celebrate this, one entrant who lives in a cable area will win a year's free subscription from Virgin Media. Want to know if you can get it? You can find out if you're covered at http://allyours.virginmedia.com/html/broadband/speed.html.

Already with another provider? Don't worry - Virgin Media uses its own cabling so won't disrupt your existing service or phone line.

"We've invested billions building our fibre optic network and we're the only ISP that delivers customers the speeds they expect. It's the most advanced way to enjoy broadband," explains Virgin Media.

"Other providers deliver their broadband through copper telephone wire, which means your speed gets slower the further you live from the phone exchange.

"Optical fibres are made of glass, and they're designed to send vast amounts of information at the speed of light. That's how we can reach speeds of up to 50Mbps and actually deliver that to our customers for the ultimate broadband experience, be it for gaming, TV services or just plain old browsing."

This competition is now closed. The winner is Louise Prior.

Terms and conditions

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.

There is no cash alternative to the prize and unless agreed otherwise in writing the prize is non-refundable and non transferable.

Virgin Media is not responsible for running this competition. Please contact TechRadar for further details.

Usual publication terms and conditions apply.

The winner must live in a cabled area and is subject to credit and status checks. The winner will receive a Virgin Media ultrafast 50Mb broadband connection free, including installation and activation, for a period of 12 months. After the 12 months free period the price reverts to standard prices (currently £38 per month). Payment handling charge of £5 for non-Direct Debit; £1.25 charge for paper bills.

Method of entry and cost (if applicable). No purchase is necessary. Only one entry per person.

Entrants must be UK residents and over 18 and will need to provide proof before the prize is awarded.

The prize is subject to Virgin Media receiving all appropriate consents (such as landlord's consent) to install the services. It is non-transferable, and there is no cash alternative. We may substitute an alternative prize of the same or comparable value if, in our sole discretion, we deem it necessary.

By entering this competition all entrants are deemed to have accepted and agree to be bound by these terms and conditions. All entry instructions form part of the terms and conditions.

Virgin Media reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the competition or amend these terms and conditions where reasonably necessary.

Employees of Virgin Media Limited, its associated companies and their families are not eligible to enter.