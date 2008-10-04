Trending

Yahoo and Google may have to scrap ad deal

By Web  

New delay caused by worries over legality of advertising pact

Google Yahoo
Will they ever consumate their relationship?

In a sign that all may not be well with the proposed Google/Yahoo advertising partnership, the companies have agreed to delay the move to accommodate US Department of Justice inquiries.

The $800 million (£452 million) plan to have Google sell advertising on some Yahoo websites had been seen as a way to prevent Microsoft buying out Yahoo, but ran into trouble when the spectre of anti-competitiveness was raised.

All agreed

Google's statement on the matter said merely: "As we are still in conversation with the Department of Justice we have agreed to a brief delay in implementing the agreement while those discussions continue."

However, the possibility of the DoJ finding fault with the tie-up has led observers to wonder if it will ever proceed.

Back to square one?

One lawyer quoted by Reuters said: "It means that they were not going to get a clean bill of health in time, and perhaps it's much worse than that. They don't want to go forward and be told that there's potentially a very serious problem there."

Should the plan fall apart under legal scrutiny, one thing is clear – it won't be long before Microsoft comes sniffing round an even more damaged Yahoo.

See more Web news