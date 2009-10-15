Sony 'not decided on Project Canvas'

Sony has been speaking again about its stance regarding Project Canvas, and admits it is still undecided about whether it will allow its Bravia TVs to be compatible with the BBC's service.

Sony has been reticent to accept the BBC's plans. Speaking in July the company admitted it had reservations, with Sony UK's CEO Steve Dowdle saying: "[With Canvas] we are limited to boxes which frankly may engage or may not; the BBC or other terrestrial [content providers] may say 'actually I can't afford to do it with all of you so I'm picking you or you'.

"It's very UK specific and that will drive up price. It's good for broadcasters, but for manufacturers, retailers and customers I'm not so sure."

Not decided

Speaking at Screen Digest's Future of Online Media Distribution seminar, Sony's European Technology Senior Manager Tim Page, admitted the company is nowhere near coming to a decision, explaining when asked if Sony will adopt Canvas: "Next year, we will launch Bravia Internet Video. [As for Canvas] we're not decided yet. We're looking at all sorts of players from all sorts of providers."

He also made clear the problem was: "How do you combine all kinds of services in an easy to use EPG? We're open to suggestions."

As for other companies embracing the BBC's web TV idea, Sky was also at the conference, where Sky VOD director Griff Parry said the company was open to the idea, noting: "I try to think positive about it - but I need to feel confident that content discovery and UI works properly and we'll be able to protect our content. There are a lot of questions for us - but it is a potential opportunity."

Via PaidContent