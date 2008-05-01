Radiohead will not repeat 'honesty box' experiment

This is what you'll get, if you mess with us

Radiohead will not be repeating their honesty box approach to album selling, with Tom Yorke insisting that the decision to let fans choose their own price for In Rainbows was a one-off.

As one of the most innovative bands of the past 25 years, Radiohead’s decision to adopt a new approach to selling records after leaving their label became a massive headline grabbing phenomenom.

However, the band have made little comment as to the actual end-results of this social experiment, or admitted how many people opted for ‘nothing’ as the fairest price to pay.

A pig, in a cage, on antibiotics

"I think it was a one-off response to a particular situation," Thom Yorke told the Hollywood Reporter.

"Yes. It was a one-off in terms of a story. It was one of those things where we were in the position of everyone asking us what we were going to do. I don't think it would have the same significance now anyway, if we chose to give something away again. It was a moment in time."

Given that none of the band are likely to be struggling for a pot to relieve themselves in it would probably be churlish to suggest that, if it had been a roaring financial success, Radiohead would be repeating the one-off for their next album.

In fairness, In Rainbows sold handsomely in both the UK and US when it was finally released in more traditional form.