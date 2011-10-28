New code of conduct agreed by big 4 UK ISPs

The UK's four biggest ISPs have got together to commit to a government backed code of conduct as they look to help parents protect their children online.

BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media have published a code of practice that outlines their commitment to better inform and educate parents on controlling their kids' access to inappropriate content.

It's the first step in an ongoing commitment by the four companies to serve up a safer service for their family audiences.

Pleased

Communications Minister Ed Vaizey said: "I am pleased to see industry is taking action to help parents protect their children online.

"The new code of conduct is a real, practical step to ensure households make a choice about parental controls when opening a new internet account.

"I look forward to continuing to work with the ISPs and the rest of the industry to help children enjoy the benefits of the internet safely."

Key points

To that end, the key points are that the four ISPs will:

- Increase awareness of the availability of parental controls.

- Present new customers with an enforced choice as to whether or not to use the tools (network or PC-based controls) provided by their ISP free of charge to filter access to the internet ("Active Choice") at the point of purchase or installation/activation of their internet service.

- Provide all customers with regular reminders (at least annually) linking to help or advice on using parental controls through a wide range of customer communications channels.

- Make it easier for NGOs, schools, child protection groups and others to educate parents on internet safety, by being clearer about tools available for free from each ISP.

- Promote clear, easily accessible channels for parents to report problems with parental controls to the associated ISPs.

- Work together to produce customer research that provides Government, Parliament and policy makers with a deeper insight into customer awareness and perception of the tools available to families to tailor their online experience.

- Work closely with the UK Council for Child Internet Safety (UKCCIS) to promote clear, accessible channels for parents to report a suspected incident of abuse or inappropriate online behaviour.

- Assess emerging technologies and parental control solutions with wider stakeholders and provide regular updates to UKCCIS about the relative merits of these developments.

- Publish an annual update against the measures outlined in this Code, with the first report being made in October 2012.

The implementation of the code will begin immediately, although it will take 12 months before the technical developments are completed.