Edward Snowden has opened a shop on the White House roof, says Google Maps

We're not ones to believe everything we read on the internet, but we're pretty certain that the world's most notorious whistle blower is living on the roof of the White House.

That's what Google Maps is claiming, at least. If you go on right now you'll see that a new business, called 'Edwards Snow Den', has opened shop on top of Obama's home.

The sad truth is that this is actually just some hack, where someone changed the position of snowboarding shop Edwards Snow Den from Pennsylvania to somewhere it definitely isn't (so says Marketing Week).