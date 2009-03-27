42% of UK unhappy with broadband service

Over 40 per cent of people in the UK who have a broadband connection are unhappy with their service, according to a uSwitch survey.

More than 12,000 people were surveyed by the price comparison website, but one of those that came off poorly in the survey, BT, was quick to point out that price comparison site uSwitch has a vested interest in encouraging people to seek alternative suppliers.

The survey suggested that, although 60 per cent had broadband, it seems that satisfaction is still lacking with the industry's wares.

AOL, Orange and BT

The three companies that came out worse in the survey were AOL, Orange and BT – which hold a combined total of half of the market.

Which may explain why 42 per cent of those polled said they were not happy with the service they were receiving.

Steve Weller, of uSwitch.com, said: "It seems that some of the more established broadband companies are slowing down with age and have lost sight of what customers want - speed and reliability, backed up by efficient customer support should things go wrong.

"Broadband has become such a vital part of people's lives that, despite the tough economic climate, consumers are willing to pay for a fast-speed, reliable connection and good old-fashioned customer service."

BT calls foul

However, a spokesman for BT was quick to hit back at the results saying: "Only last week, BT and Sky were voted joint top for customer service in another broadband survey for Broadband Genie.

"BT is the country's leading internet service provider and was voted one of the UK's most trusted brands this week in a survey of customers for Reader's Digest.

"USwitch, which is not accredited by Ofcom as a switching site, makes commissions from customers who switch suppliers and it is in their interests to target criticism at companies with the largest customer bases."

Via PA