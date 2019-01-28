Huawei leveled with 23 criminal charges by the US government, including theft

The chance you'll see Huawei phones and routers in the US grew bleaker today, as Chinese telecom firm has officially been criminally charged by the US government.

Huawei is facing 23 criminal charges spanning two separate indictments by the US Department of Justice. It breaks down to 13 counts of financial fraud and 10 counts of theft and charges stemming from that action.

The first set of criminal charges surround Huawei CFO Wanzhou Meng, who also happens to be the Huawei co-founder's daughter, and a Huawei affiliate called Skycom. Huawei stands accused of doing business in Iran via Skycom, despite US sanctions against the country, and covering it up by claiming Skycom wasn't tied to Huawei.

Developing...