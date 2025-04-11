China admits behind closed doors it was involved in Volt Typhoon attacks
Chinese officials have privately claimed responsibility for the intrusions
- In a December 2024 meeting, China privately took responsibility for cyber offensives
- These include attacks on US infrastructure, like communications and energy
- The state warned that US increasing support for Taiwan was a key factor
Amid a serious escalation of hostilities between the two nations, senior Chinese officials have apparently acknowledged behind closed doors that Beijing was involved in a series of cyberattacks on US critical infrastructure.
These attacks saw Chinese Volt Typhoon hackers infiltrate US critical infrastructure systems for years, including compromising energy, communications, transportation, and water industries.
China had previously denied any involvement in these attacks, but the Wall Street Journal now reports Beijing officials admitted involvement in an “indirect and somewhat ambiguous” way, interpreted by US officials as a “warning to the U.S. about Taiwan.”
Escalating tensions
News about increasing reciprocal tariffs between the two nations is pretty unavoidable, but the trade war is not the only stage for offensives, with US officials reportedly considering pursuing cyber strikes against China and security experts warning that China is poised to retaliate against tariffs with a “Typhoon” attack - referring to hacking groups Salt and Volt Typhoon.
This news comes after the Trump administration has implemented mass federal layoffs, which a former NSA cybersecurity director has warned will have a “devastating impact on cybersecurity”.
These admissions are, of course, likely to be a tactical move from China to underscore its own capabilities and willingness to use them.
For example, the Salt Typhoon attack into telecoms networks is considered a “historic counterintelligence failure”, and some officials even believe the group still lurks on US networks.
Previously, the US state department had opposed Taiwanese independence, but under Trump this seems to be much more uncertain, and escalating tensions between China and the US could lead to cyber offensives on both sides.
Taiwan has a strong economy, and crucially, is home to manufacturers of semiconductors - computer chips which are essential to almost all modern technology, and are used in satellite systems, phones, laptops, and AI.
