Mass federal layoffs will have “devastating impact on cybersecurity, former NSA cybersecurity director warns

News
By
published

A former top official warns about the dangers of US government layoffs

An American flag flying outside the US Capitol building against a blue sky
(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • A Select Committee has heard concerns from a former NSA cybersecurity chief
  • Rob Joyce has warned layoffs will have a devastating affect on National Security
  • Over 100,000 federal workers have been made redundant or taken retirement

The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party has been told by the former National Security Agency (NSA) director of cybersecurity how culling workers from federal departments will have a “devastating impact” on national security and cybersecurity.

Over 100,000 federal workers have been laid off or have taken early retirement as part of the new administration’s plans to drastically downsize the federal government workforce. This includes more than 130 positions cut from the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA).

“I want to raise my grave concerns that the aggressive threats to cut U.S. government probationary employees will have a devastating impact on the cybersecurity and our national security,” Joyce said.

Slashed budgets

Probationary staff, or staff who have been with their government agency for under a year, were almost all eliminated in this round of layoffs, which Joyce argues will “destroy a pipeline of top talent responsible for hunting and eradicating [China backed] threats”.

A Federal judge in San Francisco has since deemed these layoffs illegal and has ordered agencies to rescind the directives - with some Republicans reportedly urging Musk in private to consult Congress on the cuts.

It should be mentioned that these cuts have largely come at the hands of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Most recently, the tech billionaire orchestrated the shutdown of tech unit 18F, a department of software engineers and strategists which serviced the General Services Administration, developing login systems and public-facing IT services.

Musk is an unelected official, and his plans to slash federal spending have also attracted a wave of lawsuits following privacy complaints, as the department allegedly accessed "extraordinarily sensitive” federal worker details.

Via TechCrunch

You might also like

Ellen Jennings-Trace
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Staff Writer

Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Department of Homeland Security logo on a flag
‘You’re fired’ - Salt Typhoon investigative body gets the axe in US government cuts
Elon Musk joins U.S. President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House on February 11, 2025 in Washington, DC.
US government cuts key software division without warning
Digital US flag
Biden orders review, new rules governing US national cybersecurity
China
US Government officials urged to lock down devices amid telecoms breach
AI security shield
The US wants security requirements as standard to stop sensitive data from falling into enemy hands
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he signs an executive order to create a US sovereign wealth fund, in the Oval Office of the White House on February 3, 2025, in Washington, DC.
The US privacy nightmare? What's changed after 30 days of President Trump's new administration
Latest in Security
An American flag flying outside the US Capitol building against a blue sky
Mass federal layoffs will have “devastating impact on cybersecurity, former NSA cybersecurity director warns
A TV remote pointing at YouTube logo
YouTube warns of phishing video using its CEO as bait
China
Microsoft says Chinese Silk Typhoon hackers are targeting cloud and IT apps to steal business data
Insecure network with several red platforms connected through glowing data lines and a black hat hacker symbol
BadBox malware hit after infecting over 500,000 Android devices
Webex by Cisco banner on a Chromebook
Cisco warns some Webex users of worrying security flaw, so patch now
Red padlock open on electric circuits network dark red background
AI-powered cyber threats are becoming the biggest worry for businesses everywhere
Latest in News
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 resting on an RTX 5090 on a gray crafting mat.
Corsair tells us only one of its prebuilt PCs with an RTX 5000 GPU has suffered from chip-level fault, suggesting it’s as rare as Nvidia claimed
ChatGPT WhatsApp
New survey suggests the vast majority of iPhone and Samsung Galaxy users find AI useless – and to be honest, I’m not surprised
A hunter holds up a Grav Bowfin and smiles
How to catch a Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #1138)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #369)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #635)
More about security
A TV remote pointing at YouTube logo

YouTube warns of phishing video using its CEO as bait
Insecure network with several red platforms connected through glowing data lines and a black hat hacker symbol

BadBox malware hit after infecting over 500,000 Android devices
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #369)
See more latest
Most Popular
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #369)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #1138)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #635)
Home internet connection. A wlan router on desk with notebook in background.
Cloudflare admits security tool is blocking some challenger browsers
ChatGPT WhatsApp
New survey suggests the vast majority of iPhone and Samsung Galaxy users find AI useless – and to be honest, I’m not surprised
The DJI Mavic 3 Pro in flight over some mountains
Upcoming DJI Mavic 4 Pro premium drone could deliver new camera skills and LiDAR – here’s what the latest leaks tell us
A hunter holds up a Grav Bowfin and smiles
How to catch a Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 resting on an RTX 5090 on a gray crafting mat.
Corsair tells us only one of its prebuilt PCs with an RTX 5000 GPU has suffered from chip-level fault, suggesting it’s as rare as Nvidia claimed
watch back to the future online
Everything new on Prime Video in March 2025
woman sit on couch near laptop take break reduce stress do yoga meditation exercise to calm down self control get rid of negative emotions, bad e-mail, difficult task, problems at work concept
IT industry workers hit badly by burnout, stress - but there's still potential for success