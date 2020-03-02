HTC Vive reveals new VR headset bundles for enterprises

In an effort to make it easier for businesses to adopt virtual reality (VR), HTC VIVE has announced a full suite of VIVE Pro Eye solutions in the form of a range of pre-bundled packages.

These new packages are designed to meet the business needs of VR in the enterprise including training and simulation, consumer feedback and analytics and gaze-oriented navigation, among others.

HTC has expanded the Vive Pro Eye family to include the new Vive Pro Eye Office and Vive Pro Eye Office Arena Bundle which offer extended business and warranty services for expedited customer support as well as additional base stations to support larger play spaces.

Vive Pro Eye is built for business and professional users and the company's enterprise VR headsets offer native eye tracking, high resolution, increased comfort and the precision of external tracking.

Vive Pro Eye bundles

HTC's Vive Pro Eye Office and Vive Pro Eye Office Arena Bundle will be available in the second quarter of this year.

Vive Pro Eye Office will cost $1,599 (£1,248) and will include all of the features of Vive Pro Eye along with Vive Enterprise Business Warranty & Services which provides expedited customer service and an extended warranty in a single offering.

The Vive Pro Eye Office Arena Bundle will cost $2,350 (£1,813) will include one of HTC's Vive Pro Eye headsets as well as two additional SteamVR 2.0 base stations and a 20m fiber cable to allow for expanded play spaces of up to 33' x 33'. Additionally, HTC has discounted its Vive Pro Eye headset to $1,399 (£1,095).

HTC's CEO Yves Maitre provided further insight on the company's new enterprise VR bundles in a press release, saying:

"Companies today need access to a diverse set of hardware and VR solutions built for their specific needs, and we developed these offerings to provide our enterprise customers with increased choice and the important tools and services to make VR an integrated tool within their business. As business use cases for extended reality become more prominent and diverse, the new Vive Pro Eye series delivers multiple ways to address the majority of VR use cases today."