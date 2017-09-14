HP takes work beyond the office with new Elite 1000 Series

HP Inc. highlighted its new premium, collaboration and immersive solutions designed for today’s ever growing mobile workforce at its global partner conference, HP Reinvent.

Notions regarding where work happens are changing rapidly with new research revealing that 54 per cent of work is now being down outside of the office and over the next two years home office hours are expected to increase by 150 per cent.

Millennials are also unsatisfied with the current collaboration solutions available and HP has decided to dedicate its efforts to ensuring the next generation of the workforce can be productive, collaborative and secure whether they are working from home or on the road.

The vice president of Business Personal Systems EMEA at HP Inc., Benoit Bonnafy highlighted the company’s efforts at enabling employees to work from anywhere, saying:

“As traditional boundaries between work and life go away, HP is focused on designing customer experiences that allow users to seamlessly transition between the two. With new collaboration solutions and the latest Elite 1000 series, devices are engineered to deliver breakthrough thin and light design, best-in-class performance, industry-leading security and manageability, and experiences for improved collaboration that adapts to the work style and lifestyle of each user.”

HP’s new Elite 1000 Series has been optimized for both collaboration and connectivity with a number of new features including built-in collaboration keys to easily manage calls, Skype for Business certifications, Audio by Ban & Olufsen, HP Audio Boost and HP Noise Cancellation.

The HP EliteBook x360 1020 G2 is the world’s thinnest convertible which features five different modes as well as ink capabilities to help users maximise productivity while the HP EliteBook 1040 G4 is the most powerful ultra slim 14-inch business notebook designed to manage even the most demanding tasks. The company also announced the HP EliteOne 1000 AiO which is the world’s first all-in-one designed specifically for collaboration.

The future of work is rapidly changing and HP’s new solutions will allow mobile professionals to be at their most productive wherever they happen to find their inspiration.