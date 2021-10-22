How to watch 2021 United States Grand Prix F1 live stream free and from anywhere

We missed out on Circuit of the Americas in 2020, but F1 is being welcomed back to the US with open arms this season. The safe bets will be on Hamilton - or at least a Mercedes - but since when does everything really go to plan? All you need to do is follow our guide to live stream F1 and watch the 2021 US Grand Prix online wherever you are - including absolutely free!

As a Mercedes stronghold, the US Grand Prix would seem like a banker for Hamilton and co, with five of the last six outings to Austin going to the Wolff pack. However, sitting six point behind Max Verstappen in the standings will be putting the pressure on the Brit, and any slip-up will no doubt be capitalized upon with vigor by the Dutchman.

Sir Lewis will also be keen to impress after a less than ideal fifth-place finish in Turkey a couple of weeks ago, so it will certainly be interesting to see just how hard the team pushes - or has to push - to hit pole and stay there.

Reports also suggest the grid will be spared any sort of inclement weather, meaning there's much less chance of any tyre-related drama. We'll let you make up your mind if that's a good thing or not...

As we reach the final six races of the season, the thrilling title battle looks unlikely to slow down, and winning this race is all but essential for Hamilton's title defence. All you need to do is read on for full details of how to get an F1 live stream and watch the US Grand Prix online. Catch all the F1 US GP action from start to finish with the help of this guide.

F1 US Grand Prix 2021 schedule

Practice 1 - Friday, October 22 at 5.30pm BST / 6.30pm CEST / 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT

Practice 2 - Friday, October 22 at 9pm BST / 10pm CEST / 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Practice 3 - Saturday, October 23 at 7pm BST / 8pm CEST / 2pm ET / 11am PT

Qualifying - Saturday, October 23 at 10pm BST / 11pm CEST / 5pm ET / 2am PT

- Saturday, October 23 at 10pm BST / 11pm CEST / 5pm ET / 2am PT US GP 2021 - Sunday, October 24 at 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

F1 live stream: how to watch the US Grand Prix for FREE

Image US viewers are in luck this week, as ABC is providing coverage of the United States Grand Prix this Sunday absolutely free. All you need to do is switch on your TV or head over to the ABC website to get watching. If you're out of the States and watch to watch the US F1 for free on ABC, your best bet is to grab a quality VPN. Just change your server to the US, and head over to the ABC website, and tune in. If you want to catch the practice sessions and qualifying too, ESPN is your first port of call. With comprehensive coverage of every session, it's perfect for die-hards. If you have it as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. If not, signing up to Sling Orange is your best option. New customers get their first month for just $10, which rebills at $35 in the months thereafter. Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN, ABC, and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial a go if all you really care about is the world's premier motor sport.

How to live stream F1 from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's US GP, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 F1 live stream from anywhere

Image ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Watch on F1 TV

Image If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV - it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides - you can sign up on its website. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full - along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country-to-country - it's $79.99 in the US, for example - and some even let you give it a try with a free 7-day trial! Just note that not all regions have an F1 TV package with live Grand Prix coverage, with the UK and Australia being notable exceptions. But that still leaves people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and loads, loads more all included.

How to watch the US Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Image Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to watch the US Grand Prix on Sky Sports. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. Coverage of the US GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 5.00pm BST on Friday for the first practice runs, then 8.45pm for practice 2. Saturday kicks off at 6.45pm for practice 3, and 9.00pm for qualifying. On Sunday, the US Grand Prix itself starts at 7.55pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to watch the 2021 US GP: live stream F1 in Canada

Image As well as the official F1 TV service (as described above), you can watch the US GP and all other 2021 F1 action on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an F1 live stream. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. The US F1 starts at 9pm ET / 6pm PT this Sunday. Practice times are listed above and coverage is also being offered, going live just before the start of each session. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch F1 and get a US Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Image Aussie F1 fans need to be up early for this one, as the US GP starts at 6am AEDT on Monday morning. Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2021 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's US Grand Prix action. But if you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL, football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to get an F1 US GP live stream in New Zealand