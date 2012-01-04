LG announces four home theatre systems for CES 2012

LG has announced four new home theatre systems will be shown off at CES 2012 including the LG BH9420PW which comes with the Korean giant's latest 3D sound technology.

The LG BH9420PW incorporates LG's proprietary '3D Sound Zooming tech' which will apparently, and intriguingly, match the sound with the location and movement of the on-screen 3D images.

It does this based on an algorithm that analyses the depth of the on-screen objects on the 3D TV and LG believes that this will "immerse and surround" viewers.

Immersive

"Whether it's TVs or audio systems, LG continues to offer the most immersive 3D home entertainment experience possible," said Havis Kwon, president and CEO of LG Home Entertainment Company.

"Our Cinema 3D Smart TVs will now be accompanied by a wider variety of Cinema 3D Sound Home Theatre products that offer consumers a complete 3D experience and further strengthen LG's leadership in 3D."

The LG BH9420PW is a 9.1 system which adds an additional upright 3D speakers to a more traditional 5.1 setup.

"The four upright 3D speakers pump sound upward, ensuring that the vertical space is completely filled with sound," explains LG's release.

"Meanwhile, a 360-degree reflector inside each of the upright 3D speakers reflects sound in all directions, creating acoustics as rich as those in a concert hall."

Expect Smart TV functionality which will bring the company's 3D Zone content service and, of course, 3D Blu-ray support.