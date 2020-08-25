Hisense ditches OLED and launches new Dual Cell TV in Australia

After having officially ditched OLED earlier this year, Chinese manufacturer Hisense has finally confirmed that it's bringing its impressive Dual Cell TV sets to Australia, announcing a mid-September release date for the upcoming Hisense 65SX television.

Employing two precision-bonded LCD layers (one cell for colour and a grayscale cell for luminance), Hisense says its new 65-incher is able to produce a lighting effect equivalent to having over 2 million dimming zones, delivering near-OLED black levels without sacrificing brightness.

As explained by Hisense, the "grayscale cell sits behind the colour cell and blocks light from pixels that need to be darker, creating more than 2 million dimming zones that can be controlled with remarkable precision to a deliver true-to-life picture."

Additionally, the Hisense 65SX supports Dolby Vision HDR, meaning it's capable of adjusting colour and contrast on a scene-by-scene basis using dynamic metadata.

According to Hisense, the new Dual Cell TV also takes advantage of the company's Hi-View Engine, utilising depth enhancement and AI-powered 4K upscaling technology to help produce crisper, clearer images all round.

Live sports coverage and gaming should also benefit thanks to dedicated sports and game modes, along with the 65SX's 200Hz smooth motion capability.

In terms of smarts, the 65SX is powered by Hisense's VIDAA 4 operating system, which now sports a cleaner interface and voice control support thanks to the inclusion of in-built Amazon Alexa functionality – no need for an additional device.

It's not all about picture, though – Hisense's Dual Cell TV is said to boast audio that approaches soundbar-levels of quality, thanks to the inclusion of an external 4.1-inch subwoofer (which can be used wirelessly or plugged directly into the 65SX) and built-in Dolby Atmos support.

Priced at AU$3,499, the 65-inch Hisense 65SX will be available for purchase from Australia's major electronics retailers from mid-September – keep an eye on TechRadar for hands-on coverage in the near future.