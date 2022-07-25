Heads up: there’s a free 5G trial for TPG, iiNet, Kogan and Lebara mobile customers

If you’ve got a mobile plan with TPG, iiNet, Kogan or Lebara, we’ve got some potentially good news – Vodafone has just opened up 5G network access to eligible plans from these providers (which all operate on the Vodafone network), and you won’t pay anything extra to trial it for the next three months.
You won’t even need to opt-in with your provider to get free 5G speeds, but you will need to have a 5G-capable phone, and you’ll need to live or work where Vodafone’s 5G coverage (opens in new tab) is available. You’ll also need to ensure 5G connectivity is switched on in your phone’s settings.
As mentioned, only select plans from TPG, iiNet, Kogan and Lebara are eligible, and in most cases, the eligible plans are the more expensive options. Here’s every plan where you can now trial 5G for free until October 26, 2022.
TPG plans trialling 5G
- TPG 45GB plan | AU$15p/m (first 6 months, then AU$30p/m) (opens in new tab)
- TPG 60GB plan | AU$20p/m (first 6 months, then AU$40p/m) (opens in new tab)
iiNet plans trialling 5G
- iiNet 40GB plan | AU$15p/m (first 6 months, then AU$29.99p/m) (opens in new tab)
- iiNet 55GB plan | AU$20p/m (first 6 months, then AU$39.99p/m) (opens in new tab)
Kogan plans trialling 5G
- Large 365 day plan (300GB) | AU$270 for 365 days (opens in new tab)
- Extra Large 365 day plan (500GB) | AU$300 for 365 days (opens in new tab)
- Large 365 Flex plan (300GB) | AU$270 for 365 days (opens in new tab)
- Extra Large 365 Flex plan (500GB) | AU$300 for 365 days (opens in new tab)
- Extra Large plan (80GB, 12-month contract) | AU$30p/m (first 6 months, then AU$40p/m) (opens in new tab)
Lebara plans trialling 5G
- Medium 30 Day plan | AU$29.90 (opens in new tab)
- Large 30 Day plan | AU$39.90 (opens in new tab)
- Extra Large 30 Day plan | AU$49.90 (opens in new tab)
- Extra Extra Large 30 Day plan | AU$69.90 (opens in new tab)
- Medium 90 Day plan | AU$80 (opens in new tab)
- Large 90 Day plan | AU$105 (opens in new tab)
- Medium 180 Day plan | AU$140 (opens in new tab)
- Large 180 Day plan | AU$180 (opens in new tab)
- Medium 360 Day plan | AU$250 (opens in new tab)
- Large 360 Day plan | AU$300 (opens in new tab)
What other providers have 5G mobile plans?
Telstra, Optus and Vodafone all offer 5G mobile plans, but you can also get it from smaller providers – known in the industry as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) – who resell access to one of the big three’s networks.
Aldi Mobile (opens in new tab), Boost Mobile (opens in new tab) and Woolworths Mobile (opens in new tab) (all Telstra MVNOs) offer 5G connectivity on select mobile plans, while Aussie Broadband (opens in new tab), Spintel (opens in new tab) and Southern Phone (opens in new tab) also have select 5G-ready plans via Optus’ network.
While there’s a decent amount of choice available if you want a 5G mobile plan, what’s particularly exciting about Vodafone opening up its network is just how cheap a 5G mobile plan can now be.
As we’ve highlighted above, the cheapest 5G plan on Vodafone’s network is TPG’s 45GB plan (opens in new tab), which you can now get for just AU$15 a month for the first 6 months. That’s pretty compelling value compared to what competitors are offering.
The most affordable option from Telstra’s network is Boost’s 5GB for AU$20. Meanwhile, there is one Optus-powered 5G plan which is pretty good value – you can get 80GB for AU$40 a month from Spintel, which we've recommend as one of the best SIM-only plans in Australia.