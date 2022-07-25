Heads up: there’s a free 5G trial for TPG, iiNet, Kogan and Lebara mobile customers

Audio player loading…

If you’ve got a mobile plan with TPG, iiNet, Kogan or Lebara, we’ve got some potentially good news – Vodafone has just opened up 5G network access to eligible plans from these providers (which all operate on the Vodafone network), and you won’t pay anything extra to trial it for the next three months.

You won’t even need to opt-in with your provider to get free 5G speeds, but you will need to have a 5G-capable phone, and you’ll need to live or work where Vodafone’s 5G coverage (opens in new tab) is available. You’ll also need to ensure 5G connectivity is switched on in your phone’s settings.

As mentioned, only select plans from TPG, iiNet, Kogan and Lebara are eligible, and in most cases, the eligible plans are the more expensive options. Here’s every plan where you can now trial 5G for free until October 26, 2022.

TPG plans trialling 5G

iiNet plans trialling 5G

Kogan plans trialling 5G

Lebara plans trialling 5G

What other providers have 5G mobile plans?

Telstra, Optus and Vodafone all offer 5G mobile plans, but you can also get it from smaller providers – known in the industry as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) – who resell access to one of the big three’s networks.

Aldi Mobile (opens in new tab), Boost Mobile (opens in new tab) and Woolworths Mobile (opens in new tab) (all Telstra MVNOs) offer 5G connectivity on select mobile plans, while Aussie Broadband (opens in new tab), Spintel (opens in new tab) and Southern Phone (opens in new tab) also have select 5G-ready plans via Optus’ network.

While there’s a decent amount of choice available if you want a 5G mobile plan, what’s particularly exciting about Vodafone opening up its network is just how cheap a 5G mobile plan can now be.

As we’ve highlighted above, the cheapest 5G plan on Vodafone’s network is TPG’s 45GB plan (opens in new tab), which you can now get for just AU$15 a month for the first 6 months. That’s pretty compelling value compared to what competitors are offering.

The most affordable option from Telstra’s network is Boost’s 5GB for AU$20. Meanwhile, there is one Optus-powered 5G plan which is pretty good value – you can get 80GB for AU$40 a month from Spintel, which we've recommend as one of the best SIM-only plans in Australia.