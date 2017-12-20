Get IObit Driver Booster 5 PRO free – exclusively for TechRadar readers

Keeping your device drivers updated is essential to keep your PC running smoothly, but identifying outdated drivers and downloading new ones when they're released be a real hassle.

Driver Booster 5 PRO makes the process effortless, scanning your Windows PC for outdated, faulty and missing drivers, then downloading and updating them automatically.

As a special gift, developer IObit is giving TechRadar readers an exclusive six-month license for Driver Booster 5 PRO. To claim yours, download and install IObit Driver Booster 5 Free, then click the key icon at the bottom right and enter the code linked here.

Driver Booster 5 PRO is ideal for gamers, prioritizing components for components like graphics cards

Driver Booster 5 PRO supports over an enormous database of over a million device drivers, including old and rare ones, and is packed with thoughtful features including download acceleration, automatic installing and updating of drivers while your system is idle, and the ability to prioritize game components so you always get the best in-game performance.

Driver Booster 5 PRO only installs drivers that have passed Windows Hardware Quality Labs (WHQL) testing, and uses a secure encrypted connection while downloading drivers from its servers. The software also creates a restore point just in case, and can back up device drivers for extra peace of mind.

Get it free and start enjoying smoother system performance today.