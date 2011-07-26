Microsoft releases new Xbox 360 headset and remote

Microsoft has announced a new Xbox 360 Bluetooth headset and Media Remote Control this week, due for commercial release this coming November.

Microsoft's new wireless Bluetooth headset and Media Remote will no doubt appeal to those Xbox gamers that like to play online via Xbox Live or who like to use their games console as a media centre to watch movies, TV and listen to their favourite tunes.

Taking communication to the next level

Both products will be available this coming November, with the wireless headset carrying an estimated retail price of $59.99 (£36.63) in the US and the remote $19.99 (£12.20). Final UK pricing is still to be confirmed.

Microsoft's official PR blurb tells us that the new wireless Xbox 360 headset "takes communications to the next level with a sleek appearance that evokes the Xbox 360 console design, noise cancellation and Bluetooth 3.0 technology.

"The device is compatible with Bluetooth devices such as mobile phones and PCs in addition to being able to connect to the Xbox 360 through the console's standard radio frequencies. Easily switch from Xbox to Bluetooth mode to answer calls with the flip of a switch. Blue and green LED rings of light visually show which mode the device is in."

The new Xbox headset also comes with three sizes of ear gels "and an ear loop to ensure a comfortable fit during extended gaming periods" and offers up to eight hours of talk time and up to 300 hours of standby on a single charge.

New Xbox 360 remote: for better media control via your console

As for the new Xbox 360 remote, Microsoft tells us that "enthusiasts can control their Xbox 360 Dashboard, DVD and CD playback, and media playback through Xbox Live.

"The Xbox 360 Media Remote also controls volume and power on many popular brands of TVs. Great for Xbox Live applications like Netflix, Hulu Plus and ESPN, the remote is comfortably and intuitively designed so that the entire family can enjoy it. The Xbox 360 Media Remote features a high-polish top case and rubberised keys with solid, key-press feedback. The Xbox 360 Media Remote also includes 2 AAA batteries."

