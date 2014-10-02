Lexus built an Oculus Rift driving sim from real car parts

The Oculus Rift virtual reality headset has a big problem that even its creators don't know how to solve: no existing control methods feel adequate to use with virtual reality.

One solution is to create highly specialized controllers that resemble specific objects like guns or, in the case of a tech demo car maker Lexus has created, the cockpit of a new car.

Lexus made the virtual reality demo to let consumers try out the 2015 Lexus RC F before production models are actually available to test drive, a spokesperson told TechRadar.

Called RC F Rift, the experience utilizes elements from an actual Lexus RC F, including the steering wheel and foot pedals, which could make it incredibly immersive.

RC F Rift uses Oculus Rift DK2

Get you one

Lexus built RC F Rift in less than eight weeks and says it's the first simulator that uses Oculus's Dev Kit 2 Rift hardware.

Check it out in action in the video below.

Other driving games, including Ubisoft's The Crew, have been retrofitted or jury-rigged with Oculus Rift support, but never with an actual car seat and steering wheel as far as we know.

Consumers can try the RC F Rift at Auto Show events in Orange County in October, Las Vegas and LA in November, and Detroit next January.