Nintendo DSi XL arrives in UK on 5 March

DSi XL - bigger, but is it better?

Official Nintendo Magazine has unveiled the launch date for Nintendo's DSi XL – the oversized handheld.

The latest model in the extensive DS series has a UK release date of March 5 2010, although no pricing has yet to be revealed.

The new version will apparently come pre-loaded with Dr Kawashima's: Little Bit of Brain Training: Arts Edition and Dictionary 6 in 1 with Camera Function, as well as Flipnote Studio and the DSi Browser.

It's the fourth edition of the DS, and has a much larger viewing screen than its smaller brothers and a bigger stylus.

The reviews have been, well, average, and without a cost attached it's difficult to know what kind of impact the XL will have on British shores.

But being Nintendo it might well surpass expectations.

ONM via CVG