EA launching 'true motion' golf and tennis

EA Sports boss Peter Moore has officially announced details on the publishers' first titles set to support Wii MotionPlus functionality, with Tiger Woods PGA Tour 10 and Grand Slam Tennis the first of a number of EA games set to make use of Nintendo's new mo-control tech.

"On the Wii, Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 10 and EA SPORTS

Grand Slam Tennis

bring the authentic motion and excitement of championship golf and tennis to life for fans of all ages and skill levels," said Peter Moore.

"With the new Wii MotionPlus, slicing a winner on Centre Court at Wimbledon or dropping an 8 iron pin high on No 17 at TPC Sawgrass have never felt better," said Moore.

True gold and tennis



PGA Tour 10 promises to puts players "inside the ropes to experience the drama of PGA TOUR tournament for the first time" while Grand Slam Tennis, "puts the racket in the palm of your hand and offers the deepest tennis experience ever for the Wii."

Nintendo's new Wii Remote attachment, out in May alongside Wii Sports Resort and Sega's mighty Virtua Tennis, "allows for more comprehensive tracking of a player's arm position and orientation, providing players with an unmatched level of precision and immersion.

"Every slight movement players make with their wrist or arm is rendered identically in real time on the screen, providing a true 1:1 response in their game play."

