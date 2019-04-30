Fujifilm GFX 100 expected to be announced in May

Fujifilm has already made a fairly serious dent in the mirrorless medium format market with its GFX 50S and GFX 50R models, but the company itself would admit that neither of those are cameras for the masses.

However, that hasn't stopped the internet from being obsessed with Fujifilm's next medium format model, the 100MP GFX 100, which even fewer people will be able to afford. And it looks like we don't have much longer to speculate about exactly what it will offer, as multiple sources, including Fuji Rumors, are reporting that Fujifilm will reveal all on May 23.

Fujifilm has been fairly candid about the fact that it's been working on the model, having already confirmed this at last year's Photokina event. Indeed, a prototype of the camera was on show there, but much could have changed between then and the point when it finally goes on sale.

100MP BSI sensor, IBIS and 4K video

What we do know is that the camera will pack a 100MP back-side illuminated sensor, and that it will feature sensor-based phase-detection AF and 4K video recording, both of which are currently found on X-series bodies, but neither of which has made its way to the current GFX-series cameras.

Fujifilm has also stated that the camera will arrive with inbuilt image stabilization (IBIS). Currently, the only model to offer sensor-based stabilization is the X-series flagship model, the XH1. All other X-series bodies, together with the two GFX cameras, have to make use of the technology inside compatible lenses.

The prototype on display at Photokina also showed that the EVF is removable (much like on the GFX 50S), and that the top plate will have a small status LCD fashioned into it. We also know that the LCD screen will tilt and be touch-sensitive, but the physical dials for controlling various exposure settings, which have become synonymous with high-end Fujifilm bodies, don't appear here.

We'll have full details when Fujifilm makes everything official.